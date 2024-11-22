Pahang Rail Tourism 2024 can strengthen state’s tourism sector - MB

LIPIS: The Pahang government is optimistic that its new tourism product, Pahang Rail Tourism 2024, will be able to boost the state’s tourism sector.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the railway line along the Pahang Barat Plus economic region (districts of Bentong, Cameron Highlands, Lipis and Raub, with Jerantut and Bera included), offers a natural tourism zone with its main attraction being the breathtaking stretch of forest rich in natural treasures.

“The state government, in collaboration with Tourism Pahang, Tourism Malaysia, Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) and the Pahang Barat Plus Economic Regional Development Unit, has developed a new tourism product that is unique and distinctive, called Pahang Rail Tourism 2024.

“Some of the interesting locations along this railway route include geo-sites such as Pahang Sungai Relau National Park, Gua Sisik Naga, Gua Tahi Bintang, Kuala Lipis Town, Kuala Sungai Lipis and Rimba Kenong Eco Park, which are included as must-visit packages or tourism products,“ he said at the Pahang Rail Tourism launch at the Lipis Railway Station here today.

He said that trains are no longer seen as just a form of transportation but have become part of sustainable and eco-friendly tourism products.

“The uniqueness of this route, which connects historic and natural destinations, is its ability to attract more tourists to understand the history and heritage of the state of Pahang while enjoying its natural beauty,“ he said.

In the first six months of this year, he said Pahang recorded about 5.9 million tourist arrivals, both domestic and foreign, with an estimated expenditure of RM5.3 billion.

Wan Rosdy is confident that the new product would increase tourist arrivals, thereby helping locals create new economic opportunities.