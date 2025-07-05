KUANTAN: The Pahang government is prepared to implement a high-impact development plan at seven East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) stations across the state to enhance the people’s well-being and boost the local economy.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the plan will focus on the development of infrastructure and public facilities within a 15-kilometre radius of each ECRL station.

“Through the strategic and sustainable implementation of the Economic Accelerator Project (EAP) and Transit-Oriented Development (TOD), the state government aims to transform the areas surrounding the ECRL stations into inclusive and competitive new growth centres,” he said in a statement.

The decision was the outcome of a special committee meeting on TOD held yesterday at the Temerloh District and Land Office.

Wan Rosdy added that four local authorities (PBTs) - the Kuantan City Council (MBK), Temerloh Municipal Council (MPT), Bentong Municipal Council (MPB), and Maran District Council (MDM) - have been tasked with formulating EAP and TOD development action plans within their respective jurisdictions.

“The identified development components encompass various aspects, including the construction of Pahangku Apartments, an inland port, administrative and commercial centres, hotels and business complexes, mixed developments, community institutions and facilities, as well as utilities and housing infrastructure,” he said.

Among the projects to be implemented by the local authorities are the construction of an integrated terminal and a chain of stalls in Bentong, an integrated public transport terminal in Paya Besar, the development of a smart city in Temerloh, and the establishment of a maritime hub in Tanjung Gelang.

He said the state government is confident that the implementation of the project will drive economic growth, generate job opportunities, raise living standards, and strengthen the mobility network and access to services in both rural and urban areas.

“This comprehensive initiative is a proactive, future-oriented step that will support holistic, balanced, and sustainable development in Pahang for the prosperity and well-being of all,” he said.