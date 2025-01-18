Pahang recovers from floods, number of victims in Sabah rises

KUALA LUMPUR: Pahang has fully recovered from the floods, while the number of victims in Sabah has increased as of 8 pm tonight.

In PAHANG, the only temporary flood relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Ulu Sungai, Raub, which housed 32 victims from 13 families, was closed at noon today.

The Raub District Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said all affected Kampung Ulu Sungai, Batu Malim residents were allowed to return home.

Meanwhile, the number of flood victims in SABAH rose tonight to 1,054 victims from 355 families, compared to 862 victims from 282 families in the morning.

The Malaysian Civil Defence Force said in a statement that 993 victims from 338 families are housed in seven relief centres in Pitas, while Paitan still has 61 victims from 17 families sheltered in three relief centres.

“Seventeen victims from six families previously placed at a relief centre in Kota Marudu have been allowed to return to their homes. No rain was reported tonight in Pitas and Paitan,“ read the statement.

It also said that Sungai Kabatasan and Sungai Bengkoka in Pitas breached the danger level as of 1 pm today.