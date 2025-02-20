BENTONG: The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, has called for the deepening and widening of rivers across the state, to accommodate rising rainfall and mitigate flooding.

His Royal Highness said that river deepening work needs to be carried out as sedimentation has caused shallower rivers in several districts, resulting in frequent overflows and flooding.

“Sungai Pahang is now very shallow. That is why I stress that not only Sungai Pahang, but also other rivers must also be deepened to prevent overflows (due to increased rainfall).

“I worry that even if we build high embankments, the sand level will continue to rise over the years. It is better to deepen the river before raising the embankment, and perhaps this could also be a project for the villagers (of Kampung Pasir Karak Setia),” he said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said this while visiting flood victims housed at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Karak Setia, today. Also present was Pahang Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy.

His Royal Highness also presented contributions to all affected heads of households (KIR), and visited Masjid Kampung Karak Setia, along with the surrounding areas impacted by the disaster.

Continuous heavy rainfall since Tuesday has led to the opening of two temporary evacuation centres (PPS), in Bentong and Temerloh, providing shelter for 178 victims, from 54 families, in Kampung Pasir Karak Setia, Perumahan Prima Karak, and Lanchang.

Al-Sultan Abdullah noted that the current weather patterns have changed significantly, necessitating a holistic approach to flood management. He stressed that, beyond flood mitigation projects and river deepening, raising houses on stilts in flood-prone areas should also be considered as part of long-term solutions.

“We need all of that - flood mitigation, any project or programme (that can) minimise the impact of major floods. However, we must also take our own initiatives. I still believe that houses near the river should be built on stilts to reduce the risk of flooding.

“For Kampung Pasir Karak Setia, I noticed that the village is situated on a bend of Sungai Bentong. Perhaps a project is needed to straighten the river to prevent water stagnation caused by its L-shape. This should be studied as a long-term solution,” he said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said that floods are a test from Allah, urging those affected to remain resilient and accept the situation with an open heart.

“This challenge is a blessing in disguise. In Pahang, we are fortunate to have government agencies which are always prepared to tackle flood-related issues. From my side, the Palace, Tengku Mahkota (Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah), to Menteri Besar, we are all committed to providing assistance in every possible way,” he said.