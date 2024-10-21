Pahang Sultan calls for indepth study to prevent landslides

KUANTAN: The Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said that a special study on slopes should be carried out by the relevant parties to curb the occurrence of landslides in the state.

His Royal Highness said parties with expertise should conduct studies to ensure areas that often experience such incidents are safe for the people to live in.

“I hope that the experts on slopes such as JKR (Public Works Department), JPS (Irrigation and Drainage Department) will make a detailed survey and study so that there is a specific assessment especially in densely populated areas to prevent such incidents (landslide) from happening again.

“We need this study, we need accurate advice and insight to overcome slope or landslide incidents, especially in the same place. We want to give the people confidence that the place they live in is safe or otherwise,“ he said.

The Sultan made the decree when visiting the Sungai Ruil Orang Asli Village in Cameron Highlands which was uploaded on Pahang Royal House Facebook.

On Oct 7, a total of 70 residents from 12 families were moved to the Sungai Ruil temporary evacuation centre (PPS) for 11 days following a landslide and mud flood that occurred in the village.

In the same ceremony, His Royal Highness also presented donations to 12 families involved in the incident.

In the meantime, Al-Sultan Abdullah also advised the residents involved to always be aware of the surrounding conditions, especially during the rainy season.

“I hope all the victims are patient, this incident is not our will but it is all from Allah SWT. Thank you to all the agencies involved... this is the fourth time this area (Sungai Ruil) was involved in a landslide.

“We cannot run away from the problem of slopes and landslides because it is a natural force, but it does not only happen in Pahang but also in other places like in Selangor recently,“ said the Sultan.