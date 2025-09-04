KUANTAN: The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, today granted an audience to Datuk Nazri Abu Bakar, presenting him with the instrument of appointment and witnessing the new State Secretary take his oath of office and allegiance.

The ceremony took place this morning at Balai Mahkota, Istana Abdulaziz, here.

Also present was Tengku Mahkota Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah.

Nazri, who previously served as the Pahang State Finance Officer, was appointed to replace Datuk Seri Zulkifli Yaacob, who retired on Monday after 36 years of service.

During the ceremony, Al-Sultan Abdullah also presented the instrument of appointment to Datuk Fadzilla Salleh, the newly appointed Pahang State Finance Officer, who replaces Nazri, and witnessed him take his oath of office and allegiance.

The ceremony was also attended by Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, along with the state’s top government officials and department heads.

In his royal address, Al-Sultan Abdullah congratulated Nazri on his appointment as the new Pahang State Secretary and Fadzilla as the new State Finance Officer.

His Royal Highness said that the appointment was not merely an honour but a significant trust that must be carried out with dedication, sincerity, and responsibility and should be regarded as a noble obligation rather than a privilege.

“The position is a symbol of trust, not only from the state administration but also from the people, who place great faith in the authority and wisdom of the state’s leaders.

“In this regard, I urge the entire state administration machinery to continue enhancing and refining the public service delivery system. We must progress with a more efficient, structured, and responsive administrative system, not merely fulfilling procedures but addressing the real needs of the people,” he said.

The Ruler said that the state could not progress if it remained bound by outdated systems that hampered competitiveness, stressing the need for a fundamental shift in the administration’s approach.

“From waiting to leading, from making excuses to finding solutions, and from protecting weaknesses to striving for improvements,” he said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also said he was aware of the concerns voiced by the people, developers and investors over delays in project approvals and land applications, often due to prolonged bureaucratic processes.

As such, he urged that the matter be given serious attention and resolved without delay, stressing that while bureaucracy was necessary, excessive procedures that hindered progress should be removed.