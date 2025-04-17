THE decision regarding national track cycling ace Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang’s future will be officially announced in the next 48 hours, said Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) president Datuk Amarjit Singh Gill.

Amarjit said that a joint press conference, involving Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, the MNCF and Azizulhasni, is scheduled for Saturday (April 19) at 4.30 pm and full details regarding plans for the 2017 men’s keirin world champion will be revealed.

“I think Datuk Azizuhasni has had discussions with the Minister (Hannah), and I’ve also had a discussion with him. The idea was that we were supposed to have a press conference in March, during the fasting month.

“But due to timing and all that, I think it’s going to be on Saturday,” he told reporters after the press conference on the four-year sponsorship agreement between the Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC) and local sports apparel company, iSports, here today.

Amarjit, who is also the ACC president, said the MNCF will support whatever decision is made by Mohd Azizulhasni, better known as The Pocket Rocketman.

“I think he has contributed a lot to the country but I don’t want to say anything more. The more I speak, the more I may blurt out,” he said.

The 36-year-old is the face of the national track cycling squad and one of Malaysia’s most decorated athletes, having won an Olympic silver medal at Tokyo 2020 and an Olympic bronze medal at Rio 2016, both in the men’s keirin event.

Mohd Azizulhasni, who last competed at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, was disqualified from the first round of the men’s keirin event for overtaking the derny (motorbike pacer), before the derny left the track, while he also failed to qualify for the sprint quarter-finals after finishing third in the 1/8 repechage round.

Meanwhile, Amarjit said the sponsorship deal worth US$70,000 (about RM309,000) by iSports reflected the ACC’s broader vision to elevate the standard of cycling in Asia and marked a proud moment for Malaysia.

“Malaysia is not only playing host to many international sporting events but is also emerging as a strategic hub for cycling development in the region. This partnership underscores both regional unity and Malaysia’s rising influence in the sport,” he added.

Genuine Marketing Enterprise director Goh Seng Too, representing iSports, shared his pride in being part of the collaboration, saying it was deeply committed to delivering high-quality products for athletes and teams competing in ACC events.