Pahang Sultan, Tengku Ampuan express condolences to Murdani’s family

KUANTAN: The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and the Tengku Ampuan of Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, expressed condolences to the family of Murdani Ab Rahman, who was found drowned yesterday.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah prayed that his soul be placed among the righteous and those who have faith and perform good deeds.

“Their Royal Highnesses also prayed that Allah will ease everything for the family and that they remain strong in facing the loss of their beloved one,” according to a post on Kesultanan Pahang’s official Facebook page.

On Monday, Al-Sultan Abdullah observed the operation to search for the teacher of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tengku Ampuan Afzan, Chenor who went missing while fishing near the Chenor jetty in Maran on Sunday.