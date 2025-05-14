KUANTAN: The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al Mustafa Billah Shah and the Tengku Ampuan of Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, expressed their condolences to the families of nine members of the Federal Reserve Force (FRU) who were killed in a road crash in Teluk Intan, Perak, yesterday.

The royal couple, in a post on Facebook today, said the loss of the national heroes was not only felt by their families and colleagues, but also touched the hearts of all the people and members of the security forces who are always dedicated to their duties.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of all the national heroes who have sacrificed their lives and shown high commitment in carrying out their duties as security personnel,” they said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah also prayed that the souls of all of them be blessed by Allah SWT and placed among the believers.

“May their families be blessed with fortitude, strength and divine protection in facing this very difficult moment,” according to the post.

The incident occurred around 8.50 am when a truck carrying 18 FRU personnel was returning to Ipoh from an assignment in Teluk Intan and was rammed by the gravel-laden lorry along Jalan Chikus-Sungai Lampam.

Nine FRU personnel were killed in the crash, two were seriously injured, and seven others sustained minor injuries

The final honours for nine FRU personnel were held in accordance with Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) ceremonial protocols at the FRU Unit 5 base in Sungai Senam here at 3.46 am today.

The caskets, draped with the Jalur Gemilang, arrived at the ceremony from the Hilir Perak district police headquarters (IPD), accompanied by full police honours.

More than 500 individuals, comprising next of kin and police personnel, gathered to witness the final farewell for the fallen heroes before the remains were then transported to their respective hometowns for burial.