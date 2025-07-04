KUANTAN: Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah of Pahang wanted the state government to improve its administrative procedures by reducing bureaucracy in providing the best services, thus improving the wellbeing of the people.

His Royal Highness said this is also important to identify weaknesses and to make the administrative procedures more effective and convenient for the people, including in obtaining approvals.

“I noticed that some procedures need to be reviewed and streamlined. Procedures for land approval applications, for example, are all documented in black and white, but I think they need to be further improved so that the process can be expedited.

“If the approval can be granted in 40 days, then why should it take 60 or 80 days? What went wrong? We should look into this. If they (the people) need to build a house, there shouldn’t be so many prerequisites, especially when it is not so big of a house. There shouldn’t be so much red tape.”

The Sultan said this to reporters after granting an audience to Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, along with the top leadership of the state government at Istana Abdulaziz, today.

His Royal Highness was accompanied by Her Royal Highness the Tengku Ampuan of Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and the Crown Prince of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said he was aware that the state government was always improving administrative matters, but expressed that there was still room for improvement.

Regarding today’s audience, the Sultan also expressed hope that those holding the highest positions in the state would do their best to develop Pahang.

Meanwhile, a post on the Pahang Sultanate’s Facebook page today stated that Al-Sultan Abdullah also granted an audience to State Secretary Datuk Seri Zulkifli Yaacob, State Legal Adviser Datuk Seri Saiful Edris Zainuddin, and State Financial Officer Datuk Indera Nazri Abu Bakar.

During the meeting, Al-Sultan Abdullah also discussed matters concerning the administration of the state and extended best wishes to Zulkifli, who is retiring today, as well as to Saiful Edris, who will be transferring to the Attorney General’s Department in Putrajaya beginning 17 April.