Pahang surpasses RM1 billion revenue target for third straight year

KUANTAN: Pahang recorded a revenue collection of RM1.144 billion, exceeding the RM1.137 billion target the state had set for this year, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

“This good news is undoubtedly the result of the cooperation of all civil servants in this state who have been working hard to realise this target.

“Well done, congratulations and thank you to everyone,“ he said at the closing ceremony of the 2024 Pahang state-level ‘Karnival Tanah Pahang - Syukuri Nikmat, Laksana Tanggungjawab, Jelaskan Cukai Tanah Anda’ at Dewan Titiwangsa, Universiti Teknologi Mara, Raub.

The Menteri Besar later posted the announcement on his Facebook account.

The media previously reported that Pahang had managed to create a hat-trick of revenue collection exceeding RM1 billion for three consecutive years since 2022, proving that the state government’s leadership performed well, comparable to other developed states such as Selangor and Johor.

Touching on the carnival, Wan Rosdy said it could directly educate the state’s people about their responsibility to pay quit rent before May 31 every year.

“I believe that what the state government is implementing will benefit the state and the people, especially in matters of welfare, which are always given priority,“ he said.