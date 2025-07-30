Pahang targets 50k visitors, RM1.2m sales at Mini MAHA 2025

KUANTAN: The Pahang government is gearing up for the inaugural Mini MAHA Pahang 2025, setting ambitious targets of 50,000 visitors and RM1.2 million in sales.

The four-day event, scheduled from Aug 14 to 17 at Dataran Temerloh, will spotlight over 100 local agropreneurs and innovations in agriculture, livestock, and fisheries.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail highlighted the expo’s role in boosting food security and modern farming.

“Mini MAHA will empower Pahang’s agro-food sector while giving local entrepreneurs national exposure,“ he said after attending the ‘Moh Kendurian 3.0’ event in Kampung Mahkota.

Organised with 30 agencies under the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, the event will feature 60 programmes. Highlights include the ‘Pahang Berselawat and Forum Perdana’, a Fruit Fest, and the launch of ‘Pahang Best’ products, including Beras Pahang (Pahang Rice).

A petting zoo and livestock showcase with sado cattle, wagyu beef, and balau buffalo will also draw crowds.

Wan Rosdy noted that Mini MAHA will alternate with the national MAHA to prevent scheduling conflicts.

He hopes the event will encourage youth participation in modern agriculture, reinforcing Pahang’s position as a key national food producer under the ‘Pahang 1st’ initiative. - Bernama