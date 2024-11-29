Pahang to fully implement e-tanah system by 2027

KUANTAN: The e-Tanah system, an integrated platform that will drive the state’s digitalisation agenda in land management and administration, is set to be fully implemented in Pahang by 2027, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He said the development of the system, costing RM128 million and fully funded by the federal government, would make it easier for the people of this state to access land-related information and services online.

Wan Rosdy said that, for the time being, the federal and state governments were in the process of preparing a contract agreement for the system’s development, which was expected to be signed in March next year.

“After the federal and state governments have reviewed the agreement, the state legal advisor will examine the contract. Insya-Allah, (the development of) the system will begin six months after the contract is signed, in September 2025.

“The development of this system will take 24 months and is expected to go live by 2027, for use by all the people of Pahang,” he said at the Pahang State Legislative Assembly sitting at Wisma Sri Pahang today.

He said this in response to a supplementary question from Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Hussain (BN-Tioman), who asked about the latest status of the e-Tanah system’s development and its benefits to the people of the state.

Wan Rosdy said the system would further enhance land administration, including land applications, status reviews, and other related matters.

“The system offers many benefits. We can attract investors, facilitate landowners’ affairs, and help prevent fraud. It will make processes faster and more efficient.

“The data will be more integrated and comprehensive, which is why the state government has agreed to implement the e-Tanah system,” he said.