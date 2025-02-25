KUANTAN: Pahang will hold the ‘Himpunan Pahang Bermunajat Raja Berdaulat’ this Thursday to show solidarity with the state’s royal institution.

Pahang State Secretary Datuk Seri Zulkifli Yaacob said the gathering aims to unite the people under the reign of Sultan of Pahang Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, regardless of their ethnic, religious or political backgrounds.

The programme at the State Mosque will begin at 7 pm with Maghrib prayers, followed by special prayers, the reading of Yasin and Isyak prayers. The event will continue at MBK1 field with a lecture by Pahang Deputy Mufti Datuk Badli Shah Alauddin.

His Royal Highness is expected to attend the mosque event.

Zulkifli invited the public to join and wear national attire, noting that clothing with political symbols will not be permitted.

Pahang police will ensure security and the public is urged to avoid any actions that may disrupt the event’s peaceful atmosphere.

“The state government hopes the programme will unite the people in supporting Pahang’s royal institution and we pray for the blessings of Allah SWT,” he said.