KUANTAN: Pengurusan Air Pahang Berhad (PAIP) has activated its Preparedness and Standby Operations Plan to ensure an optimal water supply for consumers during the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

PAIP chief executive officer Datuk Saiful Zaini Mohd Bokhari said the plan, in effect from Monday until April 6, aims to address a projected surge in water demand to 1,600 million litres per day (MLD), up from the current 1,449 MLD.

“Certain areas, particularly Felda settlements and traditional villages, may face a higher risk of supply disruptions and low water pressure due to the sharp increase in consumption.

“To mitigate this, we have outlined three key strategies, namely early maintenance of operational facilities, ensuring sufficient supply of essential materials and preparation for contingencies,” he told a press conference after a breaking of fast event with Nur Iman orphans and Pahang media practitioners here last night.

Saiful Zaini said that since January, PAIP has performed preventive maintenance on each water treatment plant (WTP), including desludging intake points and servicing mechanical equipment.

“We also ensure sufficient stock of essential supplies, such as treatment chemicals, spare parts and standby equipment, to prevent disruptions during the festive season.

“Additionally, we have put in place contingency measures to handle unforeseen incidents such as pipe bursts, power outages at WTPs or raw water contamination,” he said.

As part of these preparations, PAIP has mobilised 1,288 static water tankers, 38 water tankers, Jumbo Tanker services and filling stations across Pahang.

“PAIP has appointed standby repair contractors in each district, worked with Tenaga Nasional Berhad to provide backup generators for high-risk WTPs, and deployed operational teams on duty.

“With these proactive measures, we are confident of managing any potential disruptions effectively, ensuring that PAIP personnel can respond swiftly,” he said.

He also advised the public to use water prudently by storing an adequate supply and reducing consumption during peak hours throughout the festive period.