Police arrest man who attacked female driver in Senawang

SEREMBAN: The police have arrested a man who allegedly attacked a female driver till she suffered injuries after an accident along Jalan Persiaran Senawang 4 here last night.

Seremban district police chief Mohamad Hatta Che Din said the man, 35, was arrested at the Seremban district police headquarters this afternoon to facilitate investigations under Section 323 and 427 of the Penal Code.

“The man is said to have used force on the victim, 28, till she suffered bruising to her right ribs and swelling to the back of her head after the victim, who was driving a Perodua Axia from Mydin Senwang to Senewang could not avoid the suspect’s wife, 34, and daughter, seven, who suddenly crossed from the left side to the right side of the road at about 10.15pm,” he said in a statement today.

As a result of the accident, the wife and the daughter suffered minor injuries and were taken to Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital for further treatment, he said, as he reminded the public not to speculate on the incident and advised all pedestrians to be careful when crossing roads.

He also urged those with information about the case to contact investigating officer Insp Mohd Khairul Aswad Mazlan at 011-10843873 or the nearest police station.

A 22-second video of the suspect attacking the female driver went viral on TikTok after the incident.