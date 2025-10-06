Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif receives official welcome in Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA: Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received an official welcome ceremony at the Perdana Putra Complex during his three-day official visit to Malaysia.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim personally received Shehbaz upon his 10 am arrival at the ceremony venue.

The visiting leader then inspected a guard of honour comprising three officers and 103 personnel from the First Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi joined several cabinet ministers and senior officials in attending the ceremony.

Foreign diplomats and representatives from both nations’ ministries also witnessed the ceremonial proceedings.

Shehbaz’s visit reciprocates Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s official trip to Pakistan in October 2024.

Following the ceremony, the Pakistani leader signed the guest book before commencing bilateral discussions with his Malaysian counterpart.

Both prime ministers will review existing bilateral cooperation and explore new collaborative opportunities.

Trade and investment, the halal industry, education, tourism, and defence represent key areas for enhanced partnership.

The leaders will exchange views on regional and international matters of mutual interest during their meeting.

Five Memoranda of Understanding will be exchanged covering tourism, higher education, and halal certification.

Additional agreements will address corruption prevention and small and medium enterprise development.

An Exchange of Notes concerning diplomatic training will also be signed during the visit.

Shehbaz will present Anwar with an Urdu translation of the book ‘SCRIPT: For a Better Malaysia’ as a friendship gesture.

Malaysia and Pakistan established their Strategic Partnership in March 2019 after beginning diplomatic relations in 1957.

Bilateral trade reached RM8.07 billion in 2024, representing a 25.5% increase from the previous year.

Malaysia primarily exports palm oil, petroleum, and chemical products to Pakistan.

Pakistan’s main exports to Malaysia include agricultural goods, textiles, apparel, footwear, and petroleum products. – Bernama