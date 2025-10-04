Pakistan PM to visit Malaysia to strengthen bilateral relations

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will undertake an official visit to Malaysia from October 5 to 7 at the invitation of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

This visit reciprocates Anwar’s official trip to Pakistan in October 2024 according to the Foreign Ministry.

The Pakistani delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar alongside other cabinet ministers.

Shehbaz will receive an official welcome ceremony at the Perdana Putra Complex in Putrajaya on October 6 followed by bilateral discussions with Anwar.

Both leaders will review Malaysia-Pakistan relations and explore enhanced cooperation in trade, investment, halal industry, education, tourism, and defence.

They will also exchange perspectives on regional and international matters of shared concern.

The prime ministers will witness the exchange of five Memoranda of Understanding covering tourism, higher education, halal certification, anti-corruption efforts, and small and medium enterprises.

They will also oversee an Exchange of Notes concerning diplomatic training programs.

Shehbaz will present Anwar with an Urdu translation of the book “SCRIPT: For a Better Malaysia” during the visit.

An official luncheon honouring the Pakistani leader will take place at the Seri Perdana Complex.

Both leaders will participate in the Pakistan-Malaysia Business and Investment Conference during the visit.

IIUM will confer an Honorary Doctor of Philosophy in Leadership and Governance upon Shehbaz in recognition of his leadership and commitment to Islamic values in governance.

The Foreign Ministry stated the visit aims to further strengthen bilateral relations and enhance cooperation in mutually beneficial areas.

Malaysia and Pakistan established diplomatic relations in 1957 before elevating them to a Strategic Partnership in March 2019.

Bilateral trade reached 8.07 billion ringgit in 2024 representing a 25.5% increase compared to 2023 figures.

Malaysia’s primary exports to Pakistan include palm oil, petroleum, and chemical products.

Malaysia mainly imports agricultural products, textiles, apparel, footwear, and petroleum products from Pakistan. – Bernama