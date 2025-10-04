All 23 Malaysian Global Sumud Flotilla activists depart Israel

KUALA LUMPUR: All 23 Malaysian Global Sumud Flotilla activists who were detained have departed from Israel on a Turkish government special flight.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan shared this latest development in a post on his Facebook page this evening.

He stated that the Malaysian Embassy in Ankara and the Consulate General’s office in Istanbul will arrange accommodation for them to stay overnight in Istanbul before they return home.

He also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for helping to coordinate the negotiation process and their release.

On Thursday, 23 Malaysian activists taking part in the Global Sumud Flotilla mission were detained by Zionist regime forces after their ship was intercepted in the R3 Red Zone waters of the Mediterranean Sea.

They were subsequently taken to the port of Ashdod in Israel. – Bernama