Palestinian Embassy condemns systematic targeting of Gaza journalists

KUALA LUMPUR: The Palestine Embassy in Malaysia has condemned the systematic targeting of journalists in Gaza by Israeli forces as a deliberate attempt to suppress coverage of the humanitarian crisis.

The embassy stated that the occupying power has continued to bar Arab and international journalists from entering Gaza under the pretext that it is a military operations zone.

“The Israeli occupation has escalated its attacks on Palestinian journalists, employing targeted killings, arbitrary detentions, and equipment confiscation to silence independent reporting,” the statement read.

At least 238 media personnel have been reported killed in the ongoing Israeli atrocities as of Aug 25.

An Israeli airstrike on the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis killed five journalists on Aug 25, including Hossam Al-Masri who worked for Palestine TV and Reuters.

Two other journalists, Hatem Omar from Reuters and Jamal Badah from Palestine Today TV, were reported injured in the same attack.

Correspondent Hassan Yusuf Dohhan from Al-Hayat Al-Jadida was shot dead by Israeli forces while in a displacement tent in Khan Yunis on the same day.

This followed the killing of Khaled Al-Madhoun, a Palestinian TV cameraman, on Aug 23 in northern Gaza while documenting the crisis.

Approximately 147 journalists including 20 women have been detained and subjected to physical and psychological torture including enforced disappearances and medical neglect.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate has been actively documenting violations and condemning Israel’s actions as war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The embassy urged the international community to impose sanctions on Israeli officials responsible for war crimes and safeguard journalists under international law.

“Defending the rights of Palestinian journalists and ensuring that their voices are not silenced are fundamental imperatives for upholding press freedom,” it said. – Bernama