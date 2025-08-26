Sabah CM calls for immediate action to curb school bullying nationwide

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has expressed deep concern over the growing issue of bullying in educational institutions, including schools, and stressed that the problem must be curbed immediately.

Hajiji said he was personally saddened by incidents of bullying among students and even more disappointed that such cases also occurred in religious schools.

“This is something that should never have happened,” he said in a statement after officiating the Du’at Convention at the Sabah International Convention Centre here today.

He said the Islamic affairs convention serves as the best platform to reflect upon and evaluate weaknesses as well as drive improvements, not only in schools but also across all government and private organisations.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said Sabah would continue to strengthen Islamic propagation and development under the 13th Malaysia Plan, in line with current needs and priorities.

This includes digital dakwah transformation in line with the Fourth Industrial Revolution, placement of preachers in rural and island areas, and the MADANI youth programme to nurture credible youth preachers.

Hajiji also announced that the state government, through the Sabah Islamic Religious Council, will increase the monthly allowance of District Imams by 1,000 ringgit, benefiting 33 recipients statewide.

The state government has also agreed to raise the monthly allowance of Al-Quran and Fardhu Ain Classes (KAFA) teachers and Imam Rawatib by 200 ringgit each, involving 2,480 KAFA teachers and 1,643 Imam Rawatib, with an annual expenditure of nearly 15 million ringgit.

A total of 394 takmir teachers will also receive a one-off special allowance of 500 ringgit each, he said. – Bernama