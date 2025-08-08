Palestinian kidnap case: Victim found bound with cable ties in Hulu Langat

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court heard today that a Palestinian man was found with his hands and feet bound using cable ties during a police raid in Hulu Langat nearly three years ago.

ASP Mohamad Jazlan Sharif, now with the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters, testified about the September 29, 2022 operation.

He stated that two suspects fled the chalet room but were apprehended after a brief struggle.

Inside the room, officers discovered the victim restrained and immediately freed him.

The victim’s identification confirmed he was a Palestinian national.

Eight individuals are on trial for the kidnapping, including Tengku Arif Bongsu Tengku Hamid and Mohamad Naziree Mustapha.

Police also raided an adjacent room, finding three more suspects and 36 cable ties in a plastic bag.

The operation followed the earlier arrest of Mohamad Norakmal Hassan, linked to the same case.

Six others previously pleaded guilty and received five-year jail sentences for abducting the victim.

The current trial involves charges under the Kidnapping Act 1961, carrying 30 to 40 years’ imprisonment if convicted.

Three accused face additional money laundering charges involving over RM250,000.

The trial before Judge K. Muniandy resumes on August 12. - Bernama