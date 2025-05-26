KUALA LUMPUR: Police have recorded the statements of 47 individuals to assist in the investigation into the disappearance of Datin Seri Pamela Ling Yueh on April 9, but no new leads have emerged so far.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said that four of the individuals, namely her three children and a close friend, had their statements taken in Singapore and the rest here.

“All statements to assist in the investigation have been taken but there have been no new leads so far,” he told the media after the 2025 Inspector-General of Police Media Appreciation event at Bukit Aman here today.

Rusdi said investigations also found that there had been no cash transfers from Pamela’s bank account to other individuals and there was no indication of political elements involved in the case.

“So far, we have not seen any evidence pointing in that direction (involvement of politicians),” he said.

Regarding claims of her husband’s involvement, Rusdi said investigations are ongoing against everyone, including the individuals close to the victim

He added that the remand order against Pamela’s husband was denied because there was no need for it since he had given his cooperation.

“Initially, we wanted to remand her husband under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code but it was denied. So, we fully utilised the 24 hours that he was detained to carry out our investigations,” he said.

Rusdi added that investigations found that the last time Pamela contacted her son in Singapore was a day before her disappearance.

Commenting on allegations that Pamela had applied for foreign citizenship, Rusdi said that was a personal application and the police have yet to ascertain it.

On April 9, Pamela, 42, was reported missing while on her way to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya, travelling via an e-hailing service.

Police received a report about her disappearance at 3.02 pm on the same day.