Pan Borneo crash: Van hit while exiting P-turn – Police

SIBU: The crash that claimed two lives and injured 11 others at Kilometre 52 of the Sri Aman-Sarikei route on the Pan Borneo Highway today occurred when a van exiting a P-turn was hit by a four-wheel-drive vehicle.

Sri Aman district police chief Supt Dennis Bunyam said as a result of the crash, two men, aged 42 and 48, who were passengers on the van, were confirmed dead at the scene.

He said the crash, which occurred at 12.07 pm, involved a Toyota Land Cruiser with five on board and a van carrying eight people.

“Initial investigations found the crash occurred when the van, which was exiting a P-turn, was hit by the Toyota Land Cruiser travelling from Betong towards Kuching, while the van was coming from Kuching,” he said in a media statement shared with Bernama tonight.

Without providing further details, he said the 11 injured from both vehicles were being treated at Sri Aman Hospital and Betong Hospital.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama