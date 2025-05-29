PETALING JAYA: After battling for his life for over two weeks, Corporal Syed Isfan Syed Mohammad has finally returned home, welcomed with open arms by his wife and children following a tragic crash that claimed nine lives.

Syed Isfan, who was among the survivors of the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) truck collision in Teluk Intan on May 13, was discharged from Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) yesterday afternoon.

His wife, Rasidah Suhada Zulkifli, 32, shared the heartfelt moment online.

“Alhamdulillah, papa is back. We will continue to take care of him at home,“ she wrote in a touching social media post, accompanied by a video of him being wheeled into their home on a stretcher by Civil Defence Force personnel.

The 32-year-old father of three suffered serious internal injuries, multiple fractures, and infections following the crash.

Reflecting on the harrowing weeks of uncertainty, Rasidah expressed her gratitude to everyone who had offered support.

“I would like to thank all my friends who sent messages of encouragement. So many of you were concerned. We are very touched.

“Sorry I couldn’t reply to all the messages from the first day of the incident until now, due to time constraints and circumstances.

“Alhamdulillah, everything is okay. We are going through the process with acceptance and gratitude,“ she wrote

According to New Straits Times, Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin confirmed Syed Isfan’s discharge at 3pm yesterday and provided updates on the other injured personnel.

“They are Corporal Haslizal Mohd Ali, 44; Sergeant Mazlan Mat, 50; and Sergeant Mohd Izwan Ishak, 39.

“All of them have regained consciousness, and Mohd Izwan still requires oxygen support,” he stated.

Several others had already been discharged earlier, including Corporal Nizam Tarmizi, 38, on the day of the crash; Lance Corporal Muhammad Aniq Taufiq Rozi, 26, on May 14; Corporal Mohd Harrisul Ikhsan Mohd Mahabudin, 39, on May 16; Corporal Mohammad Zulnaidi Muhammad Zulkifli, 34, on May 17; and Sergeant Mohd Parih Ali, 44, on May 21.

The May 13 incident involved a truck carrying 15 FRU personnel from Unit 5 Sungai Senam that collided with a gravel-laden lorry at 8.50am.

The crash left nine officers dead and others critically injured.