PUTRAJAYA: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) today announced two key improvements to the vehicle inspection process at Motor Vehicle Inspection Centres (PPKM), including those operated by Puspakom Sdn Bhd, effective tomorrow (June 1).

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said the move aims to enhance vehicle safety standards while improving system efficiency and service quality for users.

“The improvements involve inspections of tyre tread depth and heavy duty dumper tipper vehicles,” he said in a statement today.

He said the tyre tread depth inspections are in line with current safety standards.

“JPJ requires all commercial vehicles, both goods and public service vehicles, to have a minimum tread depth of 1.6mm across the entire surface of the tyre that makes contact with the road,” he said.

Aedy Fadly said that previously, JPJ required Puspakom to ensure at least 75 per cent of the tyre surface met the minimum tread depth requirement during inspections.

“With the new stipulation, any commercial vehicle that fails to meet the requirement will not pass the vehicle inspection,” he added.

He added that JPJ, in collaboration with Puspakom, has also stepped up enforcement to ensure heavy duty dumper or tipper lorries do not have side boards that exceed the approved specifications.

“This is in line with the permit conditions set by the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) and the approved Vehicle Technical Plan,” he said.

Additionally, owners of heavy duty dumper or tipper lorries transporting special loads are now required to present the commercial vehicle approval offer letter (STK) and relevant permits during inspections at Puspakom. This is to ensure that the vehicle’s body type and the nature of the load conform to the approved specifications.

“The move to tighten enforcement on heavy duty dumper or tipper vehicles aligns with the implementation of a special body code for those transporting specific loads such as fertiliser, coal, fly ash, gypsum, sawdust, corn, palm kernel, and rice,” he said.

Aedy Fadly added that the enforcement aims to prevent the misuse of vehicle specifications while ensuring road safety and compliance with regulations for operating special load vehicles.

He said vehicle owners whose vehicles fail inspection at Puspakom have two options: either refer to APAD to correct the permit and obtain a new one based on the original load specified in the technical plan, or apply to JPJ for a new technical plan based on the correct body code for the load being carried.

In addition, owners must adjust the side board height to the required 762mm, with no changes allowed to the existing dumper tipper body code, before presenting the vehicle for reinspection at Puspakom.

“These improvements will enhance road safety, reduce the risk of accidents, and ensure better compliance with existing regulations,” he added.