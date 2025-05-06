KUALA LUMPUR: Parents and caregivers are advised to remain extra cautious following the recent surge in Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD) amid the excitement of the school holidays.

Sunway Medical Centre, Sunway City (SMC) Paediatric Infectious Disease Consultant Dr Ch’ng Tong Wei said the current scale of transmission is alarming, necessitating heightened awareness and preventive measures.

“As a paediatric infectious disease specialist, I have observed a rise in hospital referrals, concerned parental inquiries and requests for guidance from preschools and kindergartens on outbreak management,” she said in a statement today.

She said the recent rise in cases across Selangor, Johor, Perak and other states is a reminder for the public to remain vigilant, not just in hospitals but as a community.

“We are monitoring the situation closely with our paediatric teams, nurses and the infection control unit are working hand-in-hand to support parents and manage cases safely and efficiently,” she said.

She said by staying informed and adopting preventive measures, the public can collectively reduce the transmission of the disease and safeguard their children’s health.

“Together, we can protect our children and reduce transmission by adhering to the guidelines,“ she said, adding that parents and caregivers should consult healthcare professionals if they have any inquiries.

Ch’ng said the highly contagious viral infection, predominantly affecting children under five, typically presents with fever, sore throat, reduced appetite, painful oral ulcers and rash on the hands, feet and occasionally buttocks.

She said that although most cases are mild, with recovery within seven to 10 days, a small number of cases, usually linked to the EV71 virus strain, might lead to complications such as viral meningitis, encephalitis (brain inflammation) and cardiopulmonary complications.

“The good news is that these complications remain very rare,” she said.

She said most children recover without complications, but consulting a doctor is paramount if the child exhibits symptoms such as refusal to eat or drink due to the risk of dehydration, high fever above 39 degrees Celsius that lasts more than two days and lethargy, irritability or altered consciousness.

“Severe cases may require hospitalisation for intravenous hydration, antipyretics, and close neurological monitoring,” she said.

She said since there is no specific treatment for HFMD, prevention and comfort care are essential, with measures to be taken, including keeping children with HFMD at home until all blisters have dried and they are fever-free for at least 24 hours.

“This is the most effective way to stop the virus from spreading,” she said.

She said other measures are practising good hygiene by teaching children to wash their hands thoroughly with soap, especially after using the toilet and before eating, and disinfecting toys and surfaces regularly with chlorine-based or antiviral disinfectants.

Ch’ng said visits to high-risk areas such as playgrounds, childcare centres or crowded spaces should be temporarily limited and avoid sharing utensils, towels or personal items.

For infected children, parents or caregivers should provide comfort care such as offering soft foods, cool drinks and administering paracetamol, if needed, for fever or pain, she added.

According to the Ministry of Health, HFMD cases in the country saw a 266 per cent increase in infections to 99,601 cases as of the 17th epidemiological week this year, compared with 27,236 cases in the corresponding period last year, but no fatalities were reported linked to the disease.

The ministry said 10,421 of the cases this year, or 10 per cent, were outbreak-related, while 90 per cent, or 89,180 cases, occurred sporadically.

