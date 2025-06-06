MOSCOW: Drones attacked an industrial enterprise in Russia's southern city of Engels on Friday, causing a fire, the regional governor said.

Video posted on social media and verified by Reuters showed a fire burning fiercely and emitting huge clouds of black smoke.

Governor Roman Busargin did not specify what kind of industrial site was targeted. In January, a state of emergency was introduced in Engels after a Ukrainian drone strike hit an oil depot that serves a nearby base for Russian nuclear bomber planes, causing a fire that took days to put out.

Busargin said a high-rise apartment block was also hit, but there were no casualties.

Ukraine's general staff said it struck Russian airfields in Saratov and Ryazan regions, in addition to fuel reservoirs, during an overnight attack on Friday. Engels is part of the Saratov region.

Ukraine has not targeted energy facilities in Russia since the middle of March, when a month-long pause in attacks on energy facilities was brokered by the United States.

In one of the last such incidents, a March 14 drone strike caused a fire at Russia's Black Sea Tuapse oil refinery that was put out after three days.