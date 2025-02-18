Parents explore options to beat high education costs

PETALING JAYA: With the rising cost of early childhood education, some parents are looking for alternatives such as homeschooling or enrolling their children in more affordable kindergartens run by the Community Development Department.

Malaysia Association of Registered Early ChildCare and Development president Norsheila Abdullah said the rising cost of early education has placed significant pressure on parents and kindergarten operators.

“As kindergarten fees increase, concerns about accessibility and affordability continue to mount, prompting discussions on alternative solutions such as homeschooling and government intervention.

“Higher tuition fees often push families, especially those with lower incomes, to opt for less expensive alternatives that may not provide the same level of quality.”

She said the trend is particularly concerning as children from disadvantaged backgrounds may miss out on crucial early learning experiences, leaving them less prepared for primary school.

Kindergarten operators are also facing rising operational costs, including the mandatory minimum wage of RM1,700 from this month.

Norsheila said many private kindergartens are forced to increase fees to cover expenses such as higher salaries, rental costs, maintenance and learning resources.

Universiti Teknologi Mara social and policy studies professor Dr Yarina Ahmad said while Malaysia began emphasising early childhood education in the 12th Malaysia Plan (2020-2025), other countries had long prioritised it.

“Government-run early childhood education centres remain an option, but many parents are increasingly choosing private centres, which offer Islamic and international programmes.

“However, faced with financial constraints, many parents are also exploring homeschooling as a viable alternative,” she said, adding that the availability of online learning platforms and digital curricula has made it more accessible with its flexibility and customisation.

For some parents, homeschooling is not just about cost but also being more involved in their child’s education.

My Online Schooling, a website affiliated with Cambridge International School, estimated that since 2026, some 5,000 Malaysian families have been homeschooling their children.

A parent, who requested to be known as Sharaniya said: “When we saw how much kindergarten fees were rising, we decided to explore alternatives and ultimately decided to homeschool our child. We also wanted to spend more time together during his early years and this option worked for us.

“Nonetheless, the cost was a factor. Beyond this, we felt that no one could nurture our child’s learning better than us. Eventually, I decided to quit my job to focus fully on my son’s education.”

Sharaniya said her biggest challenge was balancing structured learning with play, but she follows a mix of educational programmes and hands-on activities such as painting and doing puzzles.

Norsheila added that despite its challenges, homeschooling also presents benefits.

“Parents, regardless of their educational background, can still provide quality early learning experiences at home.

“Play-based learning, encouraging curiosity, and modelling good behaviour significantly impact a child’s development. Seeking reputable resources such as pedagogical guidance, local libraries and structured early childhood programmes can further support parents in fostering their children’s growth.”

However, some parents believe the benefits of structured early education outweigh the financial strain.

Nur Fatihah Ahmad, 34, a government nurse said enrolling her child in kindergarten was the best decision the family made.

“I chose a kindergarten run by the Community Development Department because it is located next to my workplace.

“We’ve had to cut some of our expenses, but seeing my child thrive, learn new things, make friends and develop confidence, makes it worthwhile.”