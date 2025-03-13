Parents of Zayn Rayyan claim trial to ammend child neglect charges

PETALING JAYA: The parents of Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matin, whose body was found in a stream near his house, today claimed trial at the Sessions Court to a joint amended charge of child neglect of their six-year-old son in 2023.

According to New Straits Times, parents Zaim Ikhwan Zahari and Ismanira Abdul Manaf entered their plea as the first and second accused before judge Dr Syahliza Warnoh.

The couple, both aged 30, each told the court they understood the amended charge and wanted to go on trial.

This came after deputy public prosecutor Raja Zaizul Faridah Raja Zaharudin said the prosecution wanted to amend the charges according to sections 153 and 173(i) of the Criminal Procedure Code on particulars as to time, place and person.

Raja Zaizul Faridah asked for the amended charge to be read out again to the parents. A copy of the document was also served to their lawyers.

The amendments were on the location details in the charge sheet against the couple, as persons having the care of Zayn Rayyan who had allegedly neglected him in a manner likely to cause him physical injury.

They were accused of committing the offence from 12pm on Dec 5, 2023 until about 9.55pm on Dec 6, 2023 around the area of Block R, Apartment Idaman, Damansara Damai up to a nearby stream.

The charge was under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, and is punishable under Section 31(1) of the same act read with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

If convicted, they face a maximum fine of RM50,000 or jail of not more than 20 years, or both.

The court, shall, in addition to any punishment specified in subsection (1), order the person convicted of an offence to execute a bond with sureties to be of good behaviour for such period as the court thinks fit and to perform community service.