Parents should spend more time, interact with children - Wan Azizah

SEREMBAN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today advised parents to spend more time and interact with their children to forge a more harmonious relationship.

This, she said, can also help in dealing with mental health issues such as depression which can happen to people from all walks of life regardless of age.

“The problem of depression has doubled. As individuals, we have to see how to deal with it... especially the children now, all with handphones. They are not with us but (are) in cyberspace.

“As parents, we should also look at how we spend time and interact with our children,” she said at the Cahaya Dhuha Sejahtera Jiwa Programme at the Sendayan Mosque here today.

The programme, organised by Kasih Malaysia, Bakriyah Negeri Sembilan and the Sri Sendayan Mosque, was also attended by the chairman of the Welfare Organisation for Wives of Negeri Sembilan Elected Representatives and Senior State Government Officers (Bakriyah) Datin Seri Wan Hasni Wan Yusof.

Earlier, Dr Wan Azizah, also the chairman of Pertubuhan Kebajikan Amal Silaturahim Isteri-Isteri Harapan Malaysia (Kasih Malaysia), together with a congregation of over 1,000 performed the Dhuha prayer and then recited the Al-Mathurat Sughra at the mosque.

Meanwhile, Wan Hasni said the programme was held in conjunction with World Mental Health Day which is celebrated on Oct 10 every year, as a global effort to raise awareness of issues related to mental health.

She said all quarters need to understand and support issues related to mental health and work to eliminate the stigma that often prevents individuals from seeking help.

Everyone should realise that mental health problems do not recognise age, background, or social status, making the efforts and support of all parties very necessary, she added.