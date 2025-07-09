Parking attendant faces 11 charges including fake pistol possession in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: A parking attendant was charged in three separate courts with 11 offences, including possession of a fake pistol, criminal intimidation, and causing injury to two individuals.

R. Sanjjiiv, 27, pleaded not guilty to all charges before Magistrates M.S. Arunjothy, Noorelynna Hanim Abd Halim, and Illi Marisqa Khalizan.

The charges included five counts of possessing a black fake pistol labelled ‘M1911A1 US Army ASGK Tokyo Marui Made in Japan’, found inside his Toyota Yaris at locations such as Jalan Sungai Besi, Jalan Klang Lama, and Taman Desa between 10 pm and 11.30 pm on July 1.

Under Section 36 of the Arms Act 1960, each charge carries a penalty of up to one year in prison, a maximum fine of RM5,000, or both.

Sanjjiiv also faced four counts of criminal intimidation for allegedly threatening five men with the intent to cause fear at the same locations.

These charges, under Section 506 of the Penal Code, carry a maximum sentence of two years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both. If the threat involves death or grievous hurt, the penalty increases to up to seven years.

Additionally, he was charged with causing injury to two individuals. One charge, under Section 323 of the Penal Code, involved punching a victim in the face along Jalan Sungai Besi, carrying a maximum sentence of one year in prison or a RM2,000 fine.

Another charge, under Section 324, involved injuring a 58-year-old man with the fake pistol along Jalan Klang Lama, punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine, or whipping.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Batrisyia Mohd Khusyri, Iman Nurhidayah Ezani, and Nursyuhada Husna Sulaiman led the prosecution, while lawyer Khairunnisa Azzahra Ghazalie represented the accused. Sanjjiiv was granted bail of RM19,000 with one surety and ordered not to harass victims or witnesses. The case will be mentioned on Aug 13 and Sept 4. - Bernama