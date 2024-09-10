Parking in MBMB goes fully digital from Jan 1

MELAKA: The Historic Melaka City Council (MBMB) will implement a fully digital parking payment system throughout its administrative area from Jan 1 next year.

Its mayor, Datuk Shadan Othman said the cashless payment system, through the Melaka Smart Parking application, will involve a total of 14,000 vehicle parking bays.

“The use of this digital system is to make it easier for the public to make payments. Users can also extend their parking duration according to the fixed rates as well as top up credit online.

“However, the use of existing scratch coupons can still be used until Dec 31, 2024 in all MBMB areas,“ he told reporters after a briefing programme with parking coupon sales agents here today.

Commenting further, Shadan said his team will also place signs to inform the public about the use of the new method in all areas involved, in addition to providing a QR scanner code to make it easier for users to upload the application as well.

“Users can download the Melaka Smart Parking application on the Google Play Store (Android) and for Apple (iOS) users through the link https://melakasmartparking.mbmb.gov.my/ to replace the old application, SVP Smart,” he also said.

“For users who still have a credit balance in their previous application, it will be automatically credited after registering for the new application Melaka Smart Parking by using the same previous application ID,“ he added.