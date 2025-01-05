SHAH ALAM: The Malaysian Parliament, in collaboration with the Selangor state legislative assembly, will host the 2nd Consultative Meeting of Young Parliamentarians of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (YPA) from May 5 to 8 in Klang, near here.

The Parliament issued a statement today stating that the meeting themed “Ensuring ASEAN’s Future: Youth in Action for Sustainability and Inclusivity”, will gather young parliamentarian delegations from all ASEAN member states.

“This meeting reflects ASEAN’s efforts, led by the Malaysian Parliament at the legislative level, to build a more inclusive, resilient, just and sustainable region through youth empowerment,“ the statement read.

The YPA will focus on strengthening youth participation in policy-making processes addressing current issues such as bridging economic gaps, digital transformation and inclusive development, and members will discuss and formulate proposals to be presented at the 46th ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) General Assembly.

“This aligns with the meeting’s specific objectives to serve as a powerful platform for young parliamentarians to advocate inclusive and sustainable policies.

“The meeting also outlines the importance of strategic and inclusive approaches to youth development. By investing in future skills, strong institutional support and economic opportunities, ASEAN can fully harness youth energy and innovation for shared prosperity,“ the statement read.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker and AIPA 2025 president Tan Sri Johari Abdul will officiate the May 6 opening ceremony, with Selangor Speaker Lau Weng San and AIPA secretary-general Siti Rozaimeriyanty Abdul Rahman in attendance.

AIPA is an inter-parliamentary body comprising ASEAN national parliaments aimed at strengthening regional cooperation through legislative diplomacy and policy exchange and supporting ASEAN’s goals in sustainable development, security, trade and youth empowerment.

As AIPA 2025 President, the Malaysian Parliament plays a key role in leading an inclusive, sustainable and people-centric regional agenda.