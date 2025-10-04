Parliament session begins Monday with Budget 2026 as main agenda

KUALA LUMPUR: The presentation of Budget 2026 by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be the main agenda during the Third Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament for the Dewan Rakyat, which runs for 35 days from this Monday until December 4.

According to the Parliament’s official website, the tabling of the Supply Bill 2026 by Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, will take place at 4pm on October 10.

The Budget 2026 presentation can be followed live through mainstream television broadcasts and online platforms including the Malaysian Parliament’s YouTube channel.

This budget represents the fourth MADANI Government budget under Anwar’s leadership and the first for the 13th Malaysia Plan.

Budget 2026 will serve as the foundation and initial platform for implementing the 13th Malaysia Plan for the 2026-2030 period, which emphasises inclusive and sustainable national development.

Based on the Dewan Rakyat calendar, the Supply Bill 2026 is scheduled for policy-level debate from October 13 to 28 before ministers’ responses over four days starting October 29.

The Dewan Rakyat session will then continue with committee-stage debate of the bill from November 5 to 27 for approval by the House.

Besides Budget 2026, the Dewan Rakyat session will witness the presentation and discussion of several important bills including those related to bullying.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said previously indicated that the Anti-Bullying Tribunal Bill is expected to be tabled this month after engagement sessions concluded last September.

Additionally, this session will also resume debate on the Urban Renewal Bill 2025, which was postponed during the August Dewan Rakyat sitting.

Speaking to Bernama, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul wants every Member of Parliament to use the Budget 2026 debate space responsibly, based on facts and addressing public interest matters.

He and both deputy speakers guarantee balanced proceedings throughout the session with every MP, whether government or opposition, given fair opportunity to express their views.

“I hope the views presented are not only constructive but also productive and able to provide practical suggestions for government consideration,“ he said.

“We will manage speaking turns transparently and fairly so no voices are sidelined, alongside more disciplined time management including clear time guidelines for MPs.”

Johari stated that Parliamentary Reform remains a key agenda under his leadership and continues to be translated in this session, particularly through the Special Select Committees’ roles.

He said the Dewan Rakyat amended the Standing Orders on August 12 for Meeting Regulation 80B, which provides for ministry-related Special Select Committees to monitor budget implementation after Parliament approval.

Besides the Dewan Rakyat session, the Dewan Negara sitting will follow on December 1 and will meet for 12 days. – Bernama