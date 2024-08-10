Parliament session: PM Anwar wants all Cabinet members to make thorough preparations

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged all Cabinet members to make thorough preparations pertaining to bills and motions scheduled to be tabled during the upcoming Parliament session starting on Oct 14.

In a press conference today, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said that the Prime Minister personally gave emphasis on this matter during the Cabinet meeting today, noting that the 2025 Supply Bill or the national budget will also be tabled on Oct 18.

“During the Cabinet meeting today, several issues were raised, particularly the preparation of ministers to ensure they are ready to respond to questions effectively.

“This includes being fully ready to table a number of bills and motions that may be discussed and debated,” he said.

When asked about the preparations for the tabling of the 2025 Budget, Fahmi said that the Cabinet will only get the details and key points of the budget during the morning of the Cabinet meeting on Oct 18.

“Right now, we only have some preliminary information...no details and no speculation. Let’s wait until Oct 18,” he added.