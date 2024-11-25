RAUB: The Pahang government is in the process of gazetting part of the Batu Talam Forest Reserve here, covering 8,133.14 hectares, as Fraser’s Hill State Park.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said this initiative aims to ensure the sustainability of natural resources in the state.

Among the efforts already undertaken include maintaining the status of Tasik Chini as a Biosphere Reserve in 2023 and gazetting the Chini Forest Reserve, covering 6,502.85 hectares, which has also been designated as a State Parkt and Water Catchment Forest.

“To date, the state government has gazetted 645,751 hectares, or 40% of Permanent Reserve Forests, as protected forests, which cannot be touched, let alone utilised for logging activities,” he said.

He said this at the 2024 International Forest Day Celebration for Pahang, held at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Pahang Branch, Raub Campus, today. The event was also attended by Pahang Forestry Department director Zainuddin Jamaluddin.

Wan Rosdy further highlighted that Pahang can take pride in having forested areas covering 2.06 million hectares, representing 57% of the state’s total area.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, he revealed that nearly RM100 million of the state’s revenue this year was contributed by the Pahang Forestry Department, primarily through taxes and fines.

“The Pahang Forestry Department has been one of the main contributors to the state’s revenue, helping to achieve the target of RM1 billion in annual revenue collection,” he said.

So far, the Pahang government has successfully collected RM1.14 billion, exceeding this year’s target of RM1.13 billion, marking the third consecutive year the state has achieved revenue collection exceeding RM1 billion.

Meanwhile, Zainuddin stated that since the launch of the 100 Million Tree Planting Campaign (2021-2025) in 2021, Pahang has successfully recorded the planting of over 9.9 million trees.