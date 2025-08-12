Part-time project manager pleads not guilty to RM688k money laundering charges

SHAH ALAM: A part-time project manager pleaded not guilty to 68 counts of money laundering involving RM688,916.85.

R. Vikram Menon, 46, denied all charges read before Sessions Court Judge Awang Kerisnada Awang Mahmud.

The offences allegedly occurred between Oct 17, 2023, and Oct 15, 2024, in Damansara.

Prosecutors claimed the accused transferred illicit funds through 301 transactions to 67 bank accounts.

Another 159 transactions involved online and cash disposals ranging from RM1,000 to over RM90,000.

Vikram Menon was charged under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

If convicted, he faces up to 15 years’ jail and a fine of at least five times the illicit proceeds or RM5 million, whichever is higher.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Nur Amanina Wan Din proposed bail at RM80,000 with one surety.

Defence lawyer S. Kulasegaran requested a lower bail of RM30,000, stating its purpose was to ensure court attendance, not punishment.

The court set bail at RM70,000 with one surety and imposed additional conditions.

Vikram Menon must report monthly to Sungai Buloh police headquarters and surrender his passport.

He is also barred from contacting prosecution witnesses ahead of the next hearing on Oct 13. - Bernama