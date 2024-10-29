PAS leaders summoned over Teluk Intan rally

IPOH: Two Perak PAS assemblymen and three party members were summoned by the police to give their statements regarding the rally held at Dataran Menara Condong Teluk Intan last Saturday.

Perak Police Chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris said Razman Zakaria, who is Gunung Semanggol assemblyman and Perak PAS Commissioner, as well as Selinsing assemblyman Sallehuddin Abdullah and three other PAS members, had their statements taken at the Hilir Perak District Police Headquarters at about 10 am yesterday.

“The rally was held by a coalition of Teluk Intan non-governmental organisations (NGOs) with the presence of approximately 400 individuals including Perak PAS leaders, NGO reps and local residents,” he told a press conference here today.

Azizi said eight police reports were received on the gathering and the case is being investigated under Section 9(1) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 for failing to give 10 days’ notice to the police before holding the assembly, and not for the offence of waving foreign flags.

He also urged the public not to speculate on the issue to prevent public nuisance.

Prior to this, the media reported that the rally served as a counter-demonstration in response to the waving of the Chinese flag during the International Guan Gong Culture Festival, which took place at the same location on Thursday.