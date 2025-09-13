PAS Youth push for PM candidate a strategic move

PETALING JAYA: PAS Youth’s decision to push for a prime ministerial candidate is being read as a strategic move to assert influence in Perikatan Nasional (PN) and avoid being overshadowed by ally Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

Political analysts said the resolution, passed unanimously at PAS Youth’s 71st Muktamar (annual general assembly) on Friday, reflects the Islamic party’s desire to remind Bersatu of its strength while keeping options open ahead of the next general election.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) political analyst Prof Dr Kartini Aboo Talib @ Khalid described the move as “cautious positioning”.

“PAS is actually taking a careful approach, as voter sentiment would become clearer closer to the election. The party does not want to act prematurely or get ahead of itself.”

She said PAS Youth’s proposal would not fracture the coalition despite Bersatu already nominating its president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as PN’s choice.

“Politics is about timing and precision. The reaction from PAS Youth will not divide the opposition. But if PAS decides to leave PN, that would pose a major challenge for Bersatu.”

PAS Youth has nominated the party’s deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man for the top post.

theSun previously reported that Tuan Ibrahim said there is no necessity to announce a prime ministerial candidate at this stage, stating that PAS is focused on supporting PN in boosting its parliamentary presence ahead of the upcoming general election.

“At this point, our main focus within the opposition bloc is to ensure we are capable of forming a government. We are working hard on the ground to make this possible.

“As for the prime ministerial candidate, PAS leaves that entirely to the PN presidential council to decide.”

International Islamic University Malaysia associate professor Dr Syaza Shukri, a fellow at the ISEAS–Yusof Ishak Institute, said PAS Youth’s move was more about sending a message than challenging Muhyiddin directly.

“I think they just want to remind Bersatu who really holds more strength within PN,” she said.

“To be honest, I believe they’ll still go with Muhyiddin. It’s just noise – a way to make sure Bersatu doesn’t monopolise PN.”

Both Kartini and Syaza agreed with Tuan Ibrahim’s stance that it is premature for PN to decide on a candidate.

“I think Tuan Ibrahim’s view is reasonable. PAS needs to focus on strategies to win the election first. Only after winning should the candidate be decided,”

said Kartini.

Syaza added: “All this talk about a PM candidate is a distraction. That matter can be discussed by the PN leadership later, when the general election is closer. Right now, the focus should be on mobilising voters.”

Senior Fellow at the Nusantara Academy of Strategic Research Prof Dr Azmi Hassan said the development was “rather amusing”, especially if PN ends up with two prime ministerial candidates, as it would signal the bloc’s failure to agree on a single leader and risk shaking voter confidence.

He stressed that any coalition – whether Barisan Nasional (BN), Pakatan Harapan (PH) or PN – must present one candidate for prime minister to give voters a clear choice of who will lead the country.

“Voters don’t vote for the prime minister directly, but for candidates from the bloc that will eventually form the government,” he told theSun.

Azmi added that what made the situation rather humorous was Tuan Ibrahim’s remark that PN would only decide on its candidate after winning the election.