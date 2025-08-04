Pasir Gudang Hospital opening delayed to 2025 due to staff shortage

JOHOR BAHRU: The Pasir Gudang Hospital (HPG), initially set to open in phases starting August 1, has been delayed to next year due to unresolved staffing shortages.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon confirmed the postponement, citing insufficient doctors and nurses as the primary challenge.

“The shortage of healthcare workers is a critical issue. Operating without enough staff could create long-term complications,“ Ling explained. He added that the state government and Ministry of Health (MOH) jointly agreed to defer the launch to ensure smooth operations.

While awaiting full functionality, HPG will temporarily support Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) and Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI), Johor’s busiest medical facilities. Ling emphasized ongoing discussions with MOH to expedite staffing solutions.

In June, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad announced HPG’s phased opening, targeting 30 per cent capacity for essential services like A&E, obstetrics, and paediatrics.

Currently, 274 positions have been filled, with full staffing of 1,845 expected by July 2026. - Bernama