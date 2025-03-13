Passengers onboard LRT coach along Kelana Jaya line shocked by sound of explosion

PETALING JAYA: Passengers onboard a train on the LRT Kelana Jaya line were shocked and alarmed by a loud, explosive sound during an incident that occured last night (March 12).

A TikTok video showing passengers screaming after hearing the sound has since gone viral.

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post, Rapid KL announced yesterday that the LRT Kelana Jaya line was experiencing delays and alternative trains had been activated due to a technical disruption between Universiti Station and Abdullah Hukum.

“LRT Kelana Jaya Line Update: Train services are experiencing delays, and alternative trains have been activated due to a technical disruption between Universiti and Abdullah Hukum stations.”

In another Facebook update, RapidKL stated that repair works had been completed, and train services were now operating as usual.

“LRT Kelana Jaya Update: Repair works have been completed, and train services are now operating as usual.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience.”