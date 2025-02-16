PETALING JAYA: Penang police has clarified that British tourist, Ahmed Hadi’s passport had been returned to him on February 13 (Wednesday)

The development comes after Ahmed had earlier claimed that he had been stranded in the country for over two months after his passport was confiscated over a RM7 parking fee.

In a statement, today, Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said Ahmed, 47, was charged at the magistrates’ court in George Town on December 12, 2024 under Section 426 of the Penal Code for committing mischief.

Ahmed was allowed bail of RM12,000, along with three local guarantors, and his passport was surrendered to the court.

Ahmed’s passport, he said, was returned after the magistrate granted him a dismissal not amounting to an acquittal.

Hamzah further said the case had been postponed to January 22 for case mention and the handover of documents, with the next hearing to be held on February 13.

He said the complainant had later withdrawn the police report after Hadi paid RM1,000 in compensation.

Hamzah also reiterated that Hadi’s passport was under the court’s control and was not handled by the police.

“During his detention, the suspect was placed in the Bayan Baru centralised lockup.

“There were no breaches of standard operating procedures and all detainees were closely monitored by the officers on duty in the lockup,” he added.

According to Express UK, Ahmed’s ordeal began when he traveled to Penang with his family, claiming he found himself in legal trouble after leaving a parking lot without paying a RM7 fee due to a malfunctioning payment system.

On December 7 last year, Ahmed parked his car for 10 minutes and attempted to pay the RM7 fee.

However, he said the payment machine rejected both of his cards.

“There was no other way out. It was quite annoying and ridiculous. I was gentle with the barrier, but it just caved in like paper,” he said, explaining that he lifted the plastic barrier to exit the parking lot after seeking help from parking officials for 10 minutes with no solution.

Days later, Ahmed was contacted by the police, questioned, and subsequently arrested.

His lawyer negotiated a settlement with the parking company, and his wife, Lucy, paid nearly £2,425.41 (approximately RM13,600) for his release, which included bail sponsors and legal fees.

Despite this, Ahmed remains stuck in Malaysia, as his passport was seized by the court as part of his bail conditions.

“The whole thing was ridiculous from the start. I was willing to pay, but they couldn’t take the money and wouldn’t let me out. I thought we’d sorted everything out, but I still don’t have my passport or any idea when or if I’ll get it back,” he said.

Ahmed, who is due back in court tomorrow (February 17), said the experience has changed his perception of the country.