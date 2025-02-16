KUANTAN: A pawnshop worker in Kuala Terengganu has been detained by police to assist in the investigation into the murder of a female food vendor whose body was found by a riverside near the Tanjung Lumpur Bridge here last Thursday.

Kuantan District Police Chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said the 42-year-old man was arrested by a police team at the pawnshop where he worked at 10.30am yesterday.

He said that initial investigations revealed that the suspect believed to be responsible for killing the woman had visited the pawnshop and pawned a gold bracelet believed to belong to the victim, estimated to be worth RM30,000, to that particular worker there.

“For now, the police have found that only the victim’s gold bracelet was pawned. The pawnshop employee has also been remanded for a week starting today to assist in the investigation.

“The remand order was issued this morning by the Kuantan Magistrate’s Court to facilitate further investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code,” he said when contacted today.

ALSO READ: Suspect in killing of Kuantan food vendor nabbed in Terengganu

Wan Mohd Zahari, meanwhile, confirmed that the woman’s murder was motivated by robbery.

Police had arrested the suspect at a residential area in Wakaf Tembesu, Gong Badak, Kuala Terengganu, at 5.30am yesterday and seized a ring, cash, clothing, and documents to assist the investigation.

The 53-year-old suspect is on remand for a week starting yesterday to assist in the murder investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

A post-mortem revealed that the victim died due to head trauma caused by a hard or blunt object. Police have also advised the public not to speculate about the victim’s death.

The body of local food trader Norshamira Zainal, 37, was found by the riverside near the Tanjung Lumpur Bridge on Feb 13. Foul play was suspected.