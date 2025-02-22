TAWAU: The Sabah Immigration Department (JIM) will collaborate with the Ministry of Communications to identify those who ‘leaked’ information about the agency’s recent operation in Keningau, which was widely circulated on WhatsApp.

Its director Datuk Sh Sitti Saleha Habib Yusof said the irresponsible spread of information, including sharing real-time updates on enforcement movements, had significantly disrupted JIM’s operations.

“They not only took photos of immigration vehicles but also had their own ‘tontos’ (informants) shadowing enforcement movements. They deliberately shared information in WhatsApp groups to alert others about the operation in the area.

“We will track them through intelligence efforts and seek assistance from the Ministry of Communications. In addition, we are working closely with the Royal Malaysia Police to resolve this issue,” she told reporters here today.

She also suspects that some of those spreading the information are foreigners with vested interests.

“If the individuals spreading this information are Malaysian citizens, they are betraying the nation, compromising its sovereignty, and deliberately acting as informants by publicising enforcement operations—giving illegal immigrants the chance to escape before authorities arrive,” she said.

Meanwhile, Sh Sitti Saleha said a total of 462 individuals were inspected during immigration enforcement operations in Tawau and Semporna from yesterday until this morning, with 139 individuals detained for various offences, including not possessing identification documents.

“They are all aged between one and 72, comprising 53 men, 37 women, and 49 children. All of them have been placed at the Tawau Immigration Depot,” she said, adding that 66 immigration enforcement personnel were involved in the operations targeting construction sites and squatter settlements.