PBT told to step up tree maintenance to prevent falling incidents

SHAH ALAM: Local authorities (PBT) in Selangor have been instructed to continuously monitor and maintain trees to prevent incidents of people being killed or injured by falling trees.

Selangor Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Ng Suee Lim said all PBT are urged to increase their budget allocation for maintaining ageing trees.

“We have many trees because our goal is to preserve greenery. However, they also pose risks, especially during heavy rain and strong winds. We cannot prevent disasters.

“Therefore, we are asking the Rapid Squad (under PBT supervision) to carry out tree maintenance, while specially appointed contractors will immediately handle pruning work,“ he told reporters at the lobby of the State Assembly Building here today.

Meanwhile, Ng said he has instructed the Royal Klang City Council (MBDK) to double its budget to over RM10 million this year for tree maintenance and flood mitigation efforts.

Ng explained that the directive followed Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah’s decree to improve the cleanliness of Klang City.

Yesterday, a man was killed while his child survived after a tree fell on their car during heavy rain and strong winds in Kampung Bukit Kuda, Klang.

On another matter, Ng said the state government welcomes the Selangor police’s proposal for new permit conditions regarding the organisation of concerts and entertainment activities in the state.

He said the state government has no objections to encouraging healthier and safer events that can boost the economy in conjunction with the Visit Selangor Year (TMS) 2025 campaign.

Selangor police previously proposed that “Say No to Drugs” signs or placards be placed at entry points to concert venues as a condition for obtaining event permits in the state.