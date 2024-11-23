PDC takes proactive measures to complete Jalan Tok Kangar widening project

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Penang Development Corporation (PDC) will take more proactive measures to ensure the completion of the Jalan Tok Kangar widening project in Juru according to a new schedule, for the comfort and safety of road users.

In its statement today, the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) said PDC is committed to taking immediate action on every complaint received.

“The Tok Kangar Road widening project is being carried out in two phases. Phase 1 involved the construction of a 275-metre new bridge structure, which started on Jan 18, 2016, and completed on Dec 12, 2018.

“Phase 2 of the project involves the widening and upgrading of the existing road from the Auto City traffic light intersection, Jalan Perusahaan/Jalan Kebun Nenas, to the Taman Seri Delima/Taman Delima Jati intersection,“ the statement read.

Yesterday, the media reported that residents in the Juru area demanded an explanation and immediate action from the government to address the traffic congestion and road damage on Tok Kangar Road, which has reportedly persisted for over eight years.

The ongoing issues not only result in long traffic jams, especially during peak hours but have worsened with frequent flash floods in the area.

Meanwhile, MBSP announced that the project contractor submitted a notice on June 24 requesting a mutual termination.

MBSP stated that PDC is currently in the process of terminating the contract and will appoint a new contractor to complete the remaining work on-site.

“Following the termination notice, the maintenance contractor appointed by PDC will take over the maintenance of the road while waiting for the new contractor to begin work,“ the statement added.