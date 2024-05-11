PETALING JAYA: The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) has confirmed that a Malaysian whose personal documents were found on the Ukraine-Russia battlefield is serving as a foreign mercenary in the conflict.

Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain verified this following an investigation sparked by viral social media posts showing the individual’s identification documents, reported Harian Metro.

The 20-year-old Malaysian has been in Ukraine since April last year for military training.

“Family pressures also appear to have motivated him to leave home and join the conflict,“ he was quoted as saying.

The man earns between USD400 (around RM1,700) to USD2,700 (approximately RM12,000) monthly, with pay varying based on battlefield risks.

The discovery occurred after Russian forces captured a Ukrainian military position in Levadne, Zaporizhia, where they found his MyKad and driver’s licence showing a Padang Besar, Perlis address.

According to Razarudin, he sustained a leg injury from drone shrapnel but escaped, losing his documents during the incident.

The man, who applied through an online portal to become a mercenary, is currently the only known Malaysian in the Ukrainian military.

He has informed his family of his decision not to return to Malaysia and indicated that mercenaries from other countries are also serving in Ukraine.

