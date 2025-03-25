KUALA LUMPUR: Members of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) welcomed the one-off RAHMAH Rebate Incentive announced in conjunction with the 218th Police Day today, calling it a meaningful gesture of appreciation for the men in blue.

Under this incentive, PDRM members who subscribe to a mobile postpaid plan will receive a one-month bill rebate, applicable for either April, May or June, depending on their billing cycle.

Meanwhile, those who subscribe to prepaid packages will receive a one-time minimum top-up of RM30, with the rebate mechanism varying according to their respective telecommunication service providers.

For Lance Corporal Muhammad Al-Qadri, 26, who subscribes to a postpaid plan costing RM80 per month, the incentive will help ease his financial burden, especially with the coming Aidilfitri.

“The incentive is a positive initiative. It lightens our financial burden, especially during Hari Raya, and I will have a little extra for duit Raya this year,” he said when met here today.

For Lance Corporal Haikal Rafiq Zahari, 25, although the incentive is only for one month, it proves that the sacrifices of the police force are always valued.

“I am very grateful to the government for introducing this incentive. I currently use a prepaid mobile package, and the rebate savings will be put to good use, especially for purchasing essential items,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sergeant Siti Rushnida Ahmad, 40, said the rebate was a meaningful gift to PDRM officers on their special day which helped ease their burden.

“This incentive means a lot to us in PDRM. It helps lessen the financial strain on all personnel,” she said.

Earlier, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil announced in a Facebook post that the RAHMAH Rebate Incentive is being implemented in collaboration with telecommunication service providers.

The incentive will benefit more than 127,000 uniformed and civilian PDRM personnel.