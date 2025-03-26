Shopping complexes showcase intricate decor, array of activities for festive period

THE Raya season is all about joy and bringing families and communities closer. Across Malaysia, shopping malls are embracing the festive spirit with decorations, cultural performances and novel shopping experiences. This year, several prominent malls in Kuala Lumpur have pulled out all the stops to offer visitors an exciting Raya experience, each showcasing a theme with accompanying festive activities. Quill City Mall KL – Harmoni Raya, Selaut Kasih Quill City Mall KL presents Harmoni Raya, Selaut Kasih di Aidilfitri, a festive celebration offering cultural performances, interactive kids’ workshops and movie screenings. Shoppers can enjoy traditional dance, gamelan and angklung performances on select dates, while children can participate in Raya-themed DIY workshops every weekend. Families can also enjoy Raya movie screenings, featuring Disney classics such as Raya & the Last Dragon and Cars 2.

Sungei Wang Plaza – Rona Raya Sungei Wang Plaza’s Rona Raya campaign offers visitors a vibrant Raya experience. The mall is adorned with stunning batik decor, creating a colourful festive atmosphere. Shoppers can enjoy dazzling fashion shows, activities and traditional performances throughout the campaign period. Additionally, the mall is hosting a free eye check-up programme as part of its community initiatives. Visitors can also participate in various Rona Raya workshops, adding to the festive excitement. Rona Raya redemptions are available for shoppers, offering special rewards during this festive season. ​

Pavilion Kuala Lumpur – Budaya Raya Pavilion Kuala Lumpur embraces Budaya Raya, turning its Centre Court into a cultural haven featuring traditional performances, craft showcases and a special collaboration with Istana Budaya. A tribute to Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza at the Steps of Legacy showcase further enriches the festive spirit. Shoppers can also explore an expansive Raya bazaar offering artisanal crafts, traditional attire and exclusive festive collections from local designers. The mall’s decor pays homage to Malaysia’s cultural heritage, with intricate wooden carvings, grand archways and elegant woven fabric installations accentuating the atmosphere.

Pavilion Bukit Jalil – Kemeriahan Bersama Pavilion Bukit Jalil celebrates Kemeriahan Bersama, blending nostalgia with modern storytelling. A highlight this year is the collaboration with Malaysian superhero BoBoiBoy, featuring a themed Kokotiam, meet-and-greet sessions and stage performances. The mall’s spacious Centre Court is adorned with oversized ketupat decorations, intricate batik-inspired archways and interactive digital displays that bring the spirit of Raya to life. Visitors can also participate in festive workshops, where they can learn the art of ketupat weaving, batik painting and traditional cookie-making.

Avenue K – Serenade Eid-Mubarak Avenue K Shopping Mall is set to bring the spirit of Raya to life with its Serenade Eid-Mubarak campaign. The mall’s atrium has been transformed into a traditional kampung setting, complete with a kampung house, paddy fields and a Raya marketplace offering festive fashion, accessories and nostalgic treats. Shoppers can enjoy redemptions, including Raya packets, mugs and tumblers. Its Guess Your Way to Krabi! contest, in partnership with BYD by Sime Motors and AirAsia, offers shoppers the chance to win prizes, including flight tickets. Avenue K is also giving out complimentary packs of dates as a symbolic gesture of generosity.

The Exchange TRX – A Luminous Raya The Exchange TRX invites visitors to experience A Luminous Raya, an elegant celebration that mixes tradition with contemporary artistry. The mall is transformed with light-inspired decor, featuring minaret motifs, luminous lanterns and an infinity mirror tunnel for stunning photo opportunities. Cultural showcases take centre stage, offering traditional gamelan performances, wayang kulit storytelling, silat and kuda kepang displays.

The Gardens Mall The Gardens Mall takes a different approach this Raya, offering visitors a serene oasis of calm with lush greenery, ferns, orchids and traditional batik sarongs enhancing its ground floor decor. The soothing ambience is complemented by water features and lanterns, providing a peaceful escape amid the festivities. Shoppers can enjoy hands-on workshops, festive performances and complimentary photography services. Visitors can also explore limited-edition Raya collections from luxury and local brands.